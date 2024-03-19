Kris Jenner and the entire Kardashian family are mourning the death of Kris’ sister, Karen Houghton, after she passed away suddenly on Monday, March 18.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly. My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time,” Kris, 68, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, March 19. “Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter.”

The momager continued, “She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

In her social media tribute, Kris shared a series of photos of her sister through the years, including pictures with daughter Kourtney Kardashian, mom Mary Jo Campbell, and late ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

Family and friends rushed to the comments section of Kris’ post to share their love and support.

“I love you mommy,” daughter Kylie Jenner wrote. Longtime pals Simon Huck and Khadijah Haqq added, “I’m so sorry Kris for your loss” and “So sorry Mom for your loss. forever in our hearts,” respectively.

Karen died in San Marcos, California, on Monday at age 65. Her cause of death is being ruled as natural causes, according to TMZ.

Karen and Kris were the only children of parents MJ and Robert Houghton but had a publicly strained relationship after the momager and her reality TV family rose to fame in the early 2000s.

“I don’t care how much money you have or who you are; you’re my sister,” Karen reportedly told Radar Online in 2014. “I’m not afraid of her. I can’t get to her anymore. But I guess it’s the money.”

She added, “She’s a huge celebrity, and now she has changed. I’m not saying good or bad. But I’ve seen what it can do to Kris … ever since she moved to L.A.”

While her relationship with her sister was strained, Karen was a single mother to daughter Natalie Zettel, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Mark Zettel.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all of the beautiful Mothers!!!!” Natalie, 26, shared via Instagram in May 2023, alongside photos with Karen and grandma MJ. “I love you momma. I am always thankful for you.”