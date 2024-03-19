While Kris Jenner has been in the spotlight for years, some of her family members – including sister Karen Houghton – chose to live a more private life. After the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch revealed her death in March 2024, many people are wondering who Karen is.

Who Is Karen Houghton?

Karen was Kris’ only sibling. The sisters spent their childhood in southern California with parents Mary Jo “MJ” Houghton and Robert True “Bob” Houghton. While fans have gotten to know MJ through her appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians, Bob died in 1975.

Was Karen Houghton Married?

She married Mark Zettel in 1996, though their relationship wasn’t meant to be and they divorced in 2002 after six years of marriage.

Did Karen Houghton Have Children?

Karen was the proud mother one to daughter Natalie Zettel, whom she shared with Mark.

Natalie works as a nurse and model, while she also makes extra income as an influencer. She currently works with clothing brand Fleurty Roses, and offers her followers a discount code in her Instagram bio. Additionally, Natalie runs the styling website Styles by Nat.

On a personal level, Natalie is currently engaged to fiancé Noah Warren. The couple announced their engagement in July 2022. “She said yes!!!!” Noah captioned the photo from the proposal via Instagram. “I can’t wait to marry you my queen @nataliezettel to the rest of our lives baby.”

How Did Karen Houghton Die?

Karen died at the age of 65 on March 18, 2024, while Kris publicly paid tribute to her younger sister one day later in a touching Instagram post.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly. My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time,” the reality star wrote via Instagram on March 19, 2024. “Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter.”

Courtesy of Kris Jenner/Instagram

She continued, “She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

In addition to the caption, the post also included several photos of Karen over the years with Kris, daughter Kourtney Kardashian, MJ and late ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

Despite confirming Karen’s death, Kris did not confirm her sister’s cause of death. However, TMZ reported her cause of death was ruled as natural causes.