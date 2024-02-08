Imagine a world where fans didn’t know every move the Kardashian family made. Wild, right? According to Oreo’s Super Bowl 2024 commercial featuring Kris Jenner, it all came down to fate, a cookie and a twist.

Oreo’s Super Bowl 2024 commercial shows how decisions have been made since the prehistoric era and all it took was the twist of one of their famous cookies. Instead of heads or tails, it’s cream on the right or cream on the left. The first couple uses the cookie to decide whether or not to stick around their cave as dinosaurs wander around in the distance and meteors fall from the sky.

“Cream on the left, we get out of here. Cream on the right, we stay with those guys,” a cavewoman says as she points to some dinos munching on some foliage.

Thankfully, the cream is on the left and humanity doesn’t die out with the dinosaurs.

Other decisions like whether or not the guards should let the Trojan Horse through the gates to meet with Athena and whether or not an agent should sign a boy band to their label are decided by the sweet treat. But, it’s Kris, 68, who puts her entire family’s future on the line without even knowing it.

“So, every little detail about our family will be on TV? Who would watch that?” Kris asks while holding a phone to her ear and sitting behind her desk in her office.

The reality TV matriarch decides to “twist on it.”

“Cream on the left, we’ll do the show,” Kris says. When the cream indeed ends up on the left, the mom of six laughs and replies, “Hope you can keep up!”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians went on to become a cultural phenomenon and essentially is what launched Kim Kardashian and the rest of the family into stardom. The series premiered in October 2007 and Kim, 43, described the family as a “modern day Brady Bunch.” Throughout the years, the show spawned several spinoffs like Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

After 20 seasons, the Kardashians parted ways with the E! Network and the name Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and brokered a new deal for a show following the family simply called The Kardashians on Hulu. The new series premiered in April 2022 and continued to give fans an inside look to the famous family’s lives, including Kim’s divorce from controversial rapper Kanye West and Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.