Did Kris Jenner Cheat During Robert Kardashian Marriage?

Before there was The Kardashians, there was Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. The late celebrity lawyer and A-list momager seemingly had a California fairytale love after tying the knot in 1978. During their marriage, they welcomed kids Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert Kardashian Jr., who have since become iconic reality TV stars. The family’s world came crashing down when Robert and Kris divorced in 1991 after the former flight attendant cheated and had an affair with another man.

Who Did Kris Jenner Cheat on Robert Kardashian Sr. With?

Kris made a shocking revelation in her 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner … and All Things Kardashian, when she admitted to being unfaithful to Robert.

The Safely founder cheated on her former husband with professional soccer player Todd Waterman in 1989, two years before she and Robert split. Kris reflected on her first kiss with Todd, whom she referred to as alias “Ryan,” and described the moment as “a revival” and “resuscitation.”

“I hadn’t been kissed like that in 10 years. It made me feel young, attractive, sexy, and alive,” she wrote. “Along with these feelings came a wave of nausea. I actually wanted to throw up at the same time. Because it dawned on me that I had not felt that way with Robert for years.”

Getty

Todd broke his silence about the affair one year later, and claimed he and Kris were more than just a lust-filled fling. “The love swept us away. We made our own different reality. It was special, it was a little crazy, a little wild – we didn’t exercise caution or self-restraint,” the former athlete told The Daily Mail at the time. “I think we were both very much in love.”

What Have Kris and Robert’s Kids Said About the Affair?

Khloé and Kris had an honest talk about the family matriarch’s past infidelity after the Good American founder was cheated on by ex-fiancé Tristan Thompson. During an October 26 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé asked her mom what her “mindset” was like when she cheated.

“When you did that with my dad, you had four kids and a family. I know you were really young — which is a big factor. But what was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere?” Khloé asked.

Kris replied, “I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it, because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions. I don’t know, because he was such a great husband and such a great dad. I think I fell into a situation where I thought the grass was greener somewhere else. I made a huge mistake [and] that is my life’s biggest regret.”

Although she admitted that she is “not proud” of her past behavior, Kris believes “God has a plan” because she would have not re-married with Caitlyn Jenner, ​with whom she shares daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kourtney has also been vocal on the subject and previously deemed her mom’s actions as “selfish.”