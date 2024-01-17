Influencer Mila De Jesus died at the age 35. The social media star’s family confirmed the heartbreaking news via Instagram on Monday, January 15.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila de Jesus this Friday,” the family’s statement read in a post shared on Mila’s Instagram account. “In this moment of pain, respect family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila who will miss her a lot.”

One of Mila’s four children Anna Clara wrote in the comment section, “I, Anna Clara, am posting this condolence note. We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us Thank you.”

Fans near and far shared their heartbreak and concern in the comment section of the social media post, while others honored Mila’s legacy. “My beautiful princess, I didn’t have the chance to meet you in person, but you live in my heart for years and your mom knew that,” a fan wrote. “I will be praying for you and know that you have an aunt that even from far away is here if you need me.”

The Brazil native’s family shared the details of her celebration of life with a digital invitation posted to Mila’s Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 17, which will take place in Massachusetts.

Mila’s cause of death is unknown as of publication.

The fitness inspiration content creator shared her excitement for the future days before she died. “Ready to welcome the best year of our lives thus far,” she captioned her New Year’s Eve Instagram post. “2024 I waited eagerly for you!!”

Mila entered a new chapter in life when she married husband George Kowszik in September 2023. The couple tied the knot in a private lakeside ceremony and one of Mila’s sons held the honor as ring bearer. “Many happy returns of the day… may the happiness of small details divinely prepared for us be intense and overflow emotions to our hearts!” she captioned an Instagram carousel dedicated to her wedding photos.

Mila started her health and fitness journey in 2010 and her online following grew even bigger when she underwent bariatric surgery in October 2017. “13 years between one picture … 6 years since a decision that changed my life in so many ways,” she captioned a November 2023 Instagram post of her most recent before-and-after transformation photo. “On one side Mila aged 22 and on the other Mila aged 35, how much we change huh, how we grow and how we learn. Pride girl pride.”