Alec Musser has died at the age of 50. The All My Children star was at home in Del Mar, California at the time of his death on January 12.

Details surrounding the late actor’s passing have not been revealed and a cause of death was not confirmed. Alec was mourned by loved ones via social media tributes on Saturday, January 13.

His fiancée, Paige Press, confirmed the news of Alec’s death on her Instagram story. She posted a photo of her 2023 “vision board,” which featured several of Alec’s modeling shots. “RIP to the love of my life,” Paige wrote. “I will never stop loving you. My heart is so broken.”

The fitness model’s friend Jamie Corroon posted a recent photo of Alec on Instagram and wrote, “Love you bro RIP.”

Adam Sandler also mourned the late star with a social media tribute. The men costarred in the movie Grown Ups in 2010. Adam, 57, remembered Alec’s viral scene in the film by posting a shirtless still of him from the flick.

“I loved this guy,” the actor shared. “Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.” Fans flooded the comments section with Alec’s quotes from the movie as they mourned the loss.

Alec starred on All My Children from 2005-2007 after landing the role on the reality television contest I Wanna Be a Soap Star. He played Del Henry in 43 total episodes of the popular soap opera. His other acting credits include Grown Ups, Rita Rocks, Desperate Housewives and Road to the Altar.

Based on Alec’s Instagram page, he was passionate about skiing and surfing. He worked as a ski patrolman and lifeguard before being scouted as a model. Throughout his modeling career, Alec worked for brands like Target and Abercrombie & Fitch and appeared in magazines like Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan and GQ.

Alec’s last post on social media was a surfing shot on January 9. Fans and friends posted tributes to him in the comments section after news broke that he had passed away.

“I’m in shock brother,” one person wrote. “You were a dear friend and will always be remembered. Enjoy those perfect heavenly waves and powder runs.” Another friend added, “RIP Brother Alec. We will surf together again my friend … may God Bless you in your new Adventure of Heaven … Prayers and Love out to family.”