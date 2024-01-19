Shawn Barber, who competed in the 2016 Olympics, has died at the age of 29, his manager, Paul Doyle, confirmed on Thursday, January 18.

“More than just an incredible athlete, Shawn was such a good-hearted person that always put others ahead of himself,” Paul told the Associated Press. “It’s tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age.”

Shawn was best known for his participation in pole vault at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro. He made the finals in the event, with Thiago Braz da Silva from Brazil winning the competition.

The athlete’s manager revealed that Shawn died on Wednesday, January 17. He was at home in Kingwood, Texas and had “been experiencing health issues” prior to his death. The specifics of Shawn’s medical complications were not shared and a cause of death has not been confirmed.

“A friend that will never be forgotten,” Shawn’s management company wrote on Instagram. “Canadian Olympic Pole Vaulter Shawn Barber has passed away. He is currently the Canadian record holder with his personal best of 6.00m and was the 2015 World Champion in the Pole Vault. Shawn was also an Olympic finalist at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro. He will be greatly missed.”

Before competing in the Olympics, Shawn competed in pole vault at the University of Akron. He was the NCAA Outdoor Pole Vault Champion in 2015 and the NCAA Indoor Pole Vault Champion in 2014 and 2015. He also became a high school world record holder in pole vault during his time at Kingwood High School. Shawn’s best vault of 6 meters still holds the record in Canada, according to Olympics.com.

Shawn’s father, George Barber, was also a pole vaulter and previously competed on the Canadian National Team. The Associated Press confirmed that the late Olympian was survived by his father, his mother, Ann Barber, and his brother, David Barber.

“Barber had fallen ill and had been experiencing poor health for some time,” the University of Akron’s Athletics Department confirmed in a statement. “A well-liked teammate and competitor, Barber enjoyed a distinguished collegiate career that was highlighted by capturing a trio of NCAA pole vault titles as a member of the Akron Track and Field program from 2013-15.”

The school went on to list more of Shawn’s accomplishments, including his win at the 2015 IAAF World Championship in China and his gold medal victory at the 2015 Pan American Games.