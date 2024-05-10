Sofia Grainge (née Richie) isn’t ~sorry~ to see the big news about ex Justin Bieber expecting his first baby with wife Hailey Bieber! The model left a sweet reaction comment on the couple’s pregnancy announcement.

“Ahh!! Congratulations,” Sofia, 25, wrote on Hailey’s Instagram post on Thursday, April 9, with a tearing up emoji, a heart emoji and a heart eyes emoji.

The “Baby” hitmaker, 30, and his wife, 27, announced the news with a video and photos from what appeared to be an intimate vow renewal. Hailey wore a white lace dress that showed off her growing baby bump. In two images, she could be seen cradling her tummy as Justin snapped photos, while another snap showed the singer holding his wife from behind as the camera captured her belly.

Sofia and Justin sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2016. Though neither of them ever confirmed their romance, they traveled together in Japan and Mexico and were photographed holding hands. Additionally, the social media influencer told Billboard in September 2016, “We have a special relationship. Justin is very easy to talk to, and that’s hard to find with people in Los Angeles.”

The romance was seemingly short-lived, however, as they reportedly called it quits after a month.

Justin already had a history with Hailey before his fling with Sofia began. The two had met back in 2009 because Hailey was a fan of the pop star, and they became friends who often flirted and kissed each other. However, while he was seemingly casually off and on with Hailey, he was also on and off with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

It wasn’t until July 2018 when Justin and Hailey got engaged after a few months of hanging out following his final split from Selena, 31. The couple tied the knot in October 2018. They’ve had plenty of ups and downs since then, sparking rumors of marriage trouble and potential divorce more than once, but their baby news and vow renewal appear to be a sign that things are going well.

Meanwhile, Sofia moved on with husband Elliot Grainge in early 2021. The couple tied the knot in April 2023, and they are also expecting their first child. The model announced in January that she and Elliot, 30, had a little girl on the way.

“I found out very, very early. I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag,” Sofia told Vogue in a January 25 interview.

“I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life,” she added. “And also, just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it’s hormonal shifts or expansion — there’s just so much our bodies go through, and it’s so interesting to experience it all.”