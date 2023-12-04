Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, is showing her support for Taylor Swift in subtle ways more than a week after shutting down speculation that she threw shade at the pop star.

On Monday, December 4, eagle-eyed followers spotted that Kylie, 31, “liked” an Instagram post from Today about a recent statement from Taylor’s publicist, Tree Paine. Last week, Tree took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to slam rumors that Taylor, 33, was married to ex Joe Alwyn during their six-year relationship.

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor,” the publicist wrote on November 30. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind.”

Tree concluded her statement by calling the rumor “insane” and added, “It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Tree wasn’t the only person to address Taylor-related rumors in recent weeks. On November 24, Kylie reacted to claims that she threw shade at the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker by saying that being the center of attention wasn’t her “cup of tea.”

“Nonsense. I’m gonna tell you what we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts in Philadelphia. F–k around and find out,” the Philadelphia Eagles WAG said in a TikTok video. In particular, Kylie was reacting to a report that claimed she was “trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight” amid Taylor’s romance with her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce.

“Go watch that interview,” the high school field hockey coach encouraged her followers. “I said it’s not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn’t say that. You’re reaching! You are reaching!”

Kylie Kelce/Instagram

During the interview in question with Spectrum News on November 19, Kylie was asked how she felt about the extra attention the entire Kelce family has received amid Taylor and Travis’ relationship. She told the reporter that she preferred to not be “in the spotlight” and would much rather be behind a camera. Still, the attention has its benefits.

“At the end of the day, if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I’m so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way,” Kylie concluded.

Kylie married Jason, 36, in April 2018 after four years of dating. They have since welcomed daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 9 months.

Meanwhile, Taylor became involved with the Kelce family when she started dating Travis, 34, after her Eras tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, in July. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended the concert and wanted to give Taylor his phone number on a friendship bracelet, but he never got the chance. Still, Taylor was smitten by his attempt and reached out for a date. The two confirmed dating rumors on September 24 when Taylor attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. She was spotted in the VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium with Travis and Jason’s mom, Donna Kelce.

Taylor and Travis’ romance has since gotten serious, and it seems Kylie could soon gain a sister-in-law. A source exclusively told Life & Style that Travis asked for Taylor’s dad Scott Swift’s permission to marry the singer when they met at her Argentina concert on November 11.

“Scott gets along great with Travis and supports this relationship wholeheartedly — he loves seeing Taylor this happy,” the insider revealed in November. “He gave Travis his blessing to take the next step with Taylor. They have already been talking marriage, and friends think they will be engaged by Christmas.”