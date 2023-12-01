Taylor Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, shut down rumors that the singer was married to Joe Alwyn during their six-year relationship.

Six months after the former couple called it quits in April, Tree took to X, previously known as Twitter, on Thursday, November 30, to address claims that Taylor, 33, and Joe, 32, had a wedding ceremony in 2020 or 2021.

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor,” the publicist wrote. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind.”

After stating the claim was an “insane thing to post,” Tree concluded, “It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Tree addressed the claims after years of rumors that Taylor and Joe secretly tied the knot, while some social media users believed that the former couple had a commitment ceremony but never made their alleged marriage legal.

Taylor and Joe were infamously private when it came to their relationship, while neither person has publicly addressed their split. However, an insider previously told Life & Style that the “Cruel Summer” singer’s friends weren’t “surprised” that the pair broke up. “They feel bad, but Taylor would never want anyone to feel sorry for [her], especially her fans,” the source shared in April, adding that “this is life” and “people break up all the time.”

While Taylor has since moved on with Travis Kelce, fans were recently reminded about her split from the Conversations with Friends actor when her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff dropped a major hint about their relationship.

Jack, 39, took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 29, to share a snapshot of the “Cardigan” singer from the day they wrote and recorded the song “You’re Losing Me,” which was released on Spotify earlier that day.

‘“You’re Losing Me’ is out today, a very special track from the Midnights sessions that’s finally streaming!” the “I Wanna Get Better” singer captioned the photo, which showed Taylor eating a snack. “Written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 after Taylor ate these raisins.”

The song was first released in May as part of an exclusive CD edition of Taylor’s Midnights album, which was only sold at MetLife Stadium during her Eras tour stop. While Taylor didn’t originally share who the song was about or when it was written, many fans theorized that Joe was the inspiration behind the track.

GOR/GC Images

The song drops many hints about the tumultuous relationship, including that the pair weren’t on the same page when it came to their future together. “I wouldn’t marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her,” Taylor sings during the bridge. “And I’m fading thinking / Do something, babe, say something / Lose something, babe, risk something / Choose something, babe, I got nothing to believe, unless you’re choosing me.”

While fans originally wondered if Taylor wrote the song following their split, Jack revealed the track was written more than a year before they called it quits. The date the song was written left many social media users believing that Taylor and Joe were having problems before their split.

“Insane how she still tried to make it with him for a whole year after writing this devastating song,” one person wrote. Another chimed in, “Taylor knew her and Joe were over all the way in 2021.”