Taylor Swift is full of surprises. While performing “Karma” at her Eras tour stop in Bueno Aires, Argentina, on November 11, the pop star changed the lyrics from “the guy on the screen” — presumably a reference to her ex, actor Joe Alwyn — to “the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.” The entire audience erupted into screams. In the VIP section, her beau of three months, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, got a clap on the back from Scott Swift, then Travis covered his face with his hands, briefly hiding his wide grin. “OMG he is blushing,” gushed one fan, while another noted, “Aww that’s Taylor’s dad freaking out, too.”

Just about everyone thinks they’re the perfect couple. “Scott gets along great with Travis and supports this relationship wholeheartedly — he loves seeing Taylor this happy,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. The football star later joked that he “might have persuaded” the die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan (whom he calls Mr. Swift) to change allegiances to the Chiefs “at dinner the night before, when I met him.” Travis did more than that, claims the source. Scott was not only wearing a Chiefs lanyard at a concert the next day, but “he gave Travis his blessing to take the next step with Taylor. They have already been talking marriage, and friends think they will be engaged by Christmas.”

Madly in Love

She’s definitely wearing her heart on her sleeve. Performing her emotional ballad “Labyrinth” live for the first time at her November 9 show in Buenos Aires, fans noticed that Taylor, 33, couldn’t help but smile every time she got to the line “Oh no, I’m falling in love again.” While crooning “Lover” two days later, she kept stealing glances at the 34-year-old athlete — who’d taken advantage of his team’s bye week to fly in for the weekend — and as soon as the concert ended, she literally ran into his arms for a passionate kiss in front of onlookers. “She’s fallen completely head over heels in love,” says the source. In a stark contrast to her last serious relationship, in which she and Joe were spotted together less than a handful of times over six years, “she’s not trying to keep this private at all. She wants everyone to know.”

He’s on the same page. “Travis promised not to say too much about her, but he can’t help himself and keeps dropping little hints,” says the source, pointing out how he teased on his podcast, “I gotta go somewhere sunny …. south of the equator,” before jetting off to South America. And even though he looked exhausted boarding the private plane back to Missouri on November 13, adds the source, “she’s worth it.” On his next podcast, he shared details about his trip and called the show “electric. I was blown away.”

Christmas Proposal?

They’ve both been swept off their feet. “This romance has been a whirlwind,” says the source, “but even their loved ones can see how special it is.” Like Scott, Taylor’s mom, Andrea, “is thrilled her daughter found Travis.” Another good sign? Taylor’s longtime BFF, Abigail Anderson, “liked” a video of Taylor’s “Karma” shout-out to him.

The Kelces also approve. “They’re making their own story, and they’re telling it their way, so that’s as good as it gets,” says Travis’ mom, Donna. His brother, Eagles center Jason, and Jason’s wife, Kylie, “are so happy for them, as well,” says the source. (Kylie has even revealed their daughter, Wyatt, 4, is a “Swiftie.”) Travis has gotten dating tips from Kylie, and he’ll get her advice when it’s time to plan the perfect proposal, adds the source. “He plans to surprise Taylor, so he’s been secretly ring shopping.”

Still, the billionaire pop star has made it clear she’s not obsessed with landing a husband, despite her reputation as a hopeless romantic. “One of the things Travis loves about her is how successful and devoted to her career she is,” says the source, adding that his unwavering support is another reason “this relationship feels so right, and it makes her less nervous to take the next step.”

Wedding of the Century

She’s definitely committed. Taylor has been spending more time at Travis’ Kansas City home, and “she’s letting herself dream about a wedding,” says the source. Sportscaster Erin Andrews, who has joked that she and her podcast co-host, Charissa Thompson, like to “take credit” for the romance because they publicly urged Taylor to take a chance on their friend, has even said, “We hope to officiate.”

Travis once boasted, “I’m a blast at weddings” so between the two of them, the bash will likely be “epic,” says the source. “Just imagine the A-list guest list and her whole squad in the bridal party!”

Indeed, it will be hard to narrow down a maid of honor, says the source, who guesses the choice will come down to BFFs Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Abigail — or even Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany.

That may be the most difficult decision she’ll have to make. “She has no doubts about Travis — she’s absolutely positive he’s the one,” says the source, adding that Taylor is excited to celebrate her December 13 birthday with him, followed by “a truly magical Christmas. This is her favorite time of year.” She’s got about two months off from her tour to spend with Travis, traveling to his games, adds the source, so “this holiday will surely be her most memorable yet.”