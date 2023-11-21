Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were brutally trolled by the Philadelphia Eagles after they defeated the Ohio native’s Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 on the November 20 Monday Night Football game.

After the victory, the Eagles’ official X social media account posted a friendship bracelet with green beads for the team’s color. In lettering used by Swifties when making their own friendship bracelets they share at Taylor’s Eras tour stops, the words “Eagles win” was spelled out.

As if that wasn’t big enough shade towards Taylor, 33, and Travis, 34, the caption read, “In our winning era,” referencing not only the singer’s tour name but what she calls each chapter of her music.

Fans went wild for the post, with one writing, “OH THIS LEVEL OF SHADE IS ASTRONOMICAL” with a series of laughing emojis, while another user called it “Savage.” One person who clearly knew Taylor’s music commented, “The Chiefs will just have to shake it off,” as another added, “So here for allllllll the trolling.”

One person astutely pointed out how the Chiefs have won all four of their games when Taylor is in the house at Arrowhead Stadium, writing, “Chiefs needed Taylor Swift this week. Even the #Swifties are mad lmaooo.”

Taylor was forced to miss the game when an extreme heatwave hit Rio De Janeiro, causing her to cancel her November 18 Eras tour show and move it to Monday when the temperatures were cooler. A fan died after attending her November 17 concert, going into cardiac arrest from the high temperatures.

Prior to Taylor rescheduling her show, there were reports that she was going to be in Kansas City with her parents, dad Scott Swift and mom Andrea, where they were going to meet Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, and dad, Ed Kelce for the first time. Due to Taylor remaining in Brazil, her folks didn’t make the trip to Kansas City and only Donna was on hand to watch Travis and his Philadelphia Eagles star brother, Jason Kelce, square off against one another.

Travis had a heartbreaking night and seemed to prove that he definitely plays better when Taylor is in the stands. He had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter while in the red zone and finished the night with only 44 yards, despite catching a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the first half.

After Taylor cheered on Travis as the Chiefs cruised to a 31-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, Coach Andy Reid noted how the tight end seemed to up his game when his girlfriend was present.

At a post-game news conference, Andy said, “‘Kelce keeps getting better with time. Taylor can stay around all she wants.”

Jason noted how a stat appeared on screen during the game that showed his brother’s level of play when Taylor is there versus when he was “left to his own devices.”

“Taylor was in attendance, and it turns out it’s good she was in attendance, because they put your stats up [for] when she’s at the game and when she’s not at the game,” Jason said on the October 25 episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but when T. Swift is at the game, you’re averaging 99 yards. When you are left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game.”

Travis responded it was “hard to wrap [his] head around” the bump in his stats.