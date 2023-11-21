Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were set to take another major step in their headline-making relationship with the introduction of their parents at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Monday, November 20, but their plans have been postponed.

Taylor’s parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and Ed and Donna Kelce decided it would be better to halt their high-profile meeting amid Taylor’s adjusted touring schedule in Rio, according to sources who spoke to TMZ. Travis, meanwhile, was busy facing off against his older brother, Jason Kelce, on the field. It is the first time that the “New Heights” podcast cohosts played against each other since the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs brought home the honorable win.

The adjusted schedule comes as the Grammy winner had to postpone her Eras tour ​show in Brazil on November 18 due to extreme heat.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” Taylor, 33, wrote in a handwritten letter via Instagram Stories at the time. “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

The day prior, Taylor performed in the extreme heat and was visibly winded throughout her set. Before the “Anti-Hero” graced the stage of her November 17 show, fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado tragically died. The 23-year-old was rushed to the hospital in cardiorespiratory arrest and did not survive resuscitation attempts.

Getty

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Taylor wrote on Instagram before the show. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

While the “All Too Well” artist will be entertaining her friends on stage, Travis, 34, will be cheered on by another important woman in his life: sister-in-law Kylie Kelce. However, she won’t be cheering him and ​husband Jason on from the private suite.

“I will be in the stands tomorrow. I’m a stands girl. I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans, even if it’s in an opposing team’s stadium,” Kylie, 31, told Spectrum News Kansas City one day before the sibling-rivalry game. “Travis has a lot of people who come to games, appropriately so. Everyone loves to support him. But it means that it’s a tight squeeze in there. It’s fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room’s rooting against you.”

Travis’ game comes the same day as his cover of The Wall Street Journal, where he couldn’t help but gush over Taylor.

“I’ve never been a man of words,” he told the publication, continuing, “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f–king mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

Though Taylor couldn’t attend the game, she has seen her NFL man in action as Travis took on the Chicago Bears on September 24, the New York Jets the following week and the San Diego Chargers on October 22.