Donna Kelce and Kylie Kelce weighed in on their family’s sudden fame amid Travis Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift.

“I think it’s just one of those things in life that just somehow things happen, and then exponentially they just grow,” Donna, 71, said about her family’s growing notoriety during the Good Morning America and Impact x Nightline interview on Thursday, November 30. “And this year it’s just been one week after another after another, and it just seems like it’s just never going to stop.”

Meanwhile, Kylie, 31, shared insight of what it was like to join the family and enter the spotlight when she married Jason Kelce in 2018.

“I was on the outside at the beginning because I married in,” she said. “The most amazing part is that I was welcomed in with open arms. They’re a pretty small family so there is a little bit of an adjustment.”

She added that the family is “warm and inviting” and they make it feel like a “big family.” Kylie continued, “It was sort of second nature to hop in there and it is as fun as you think it is.”

While Kylie has embraced the attention she’s received after marrying into the family of athletes, the mother of three – who shares daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett with Jason, 36 – previously made it clear she prefers not being the center of attention.

“It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera,” she told Spectrum Sports KC on November 20. “I love to be behind it, that’s my bread and butter.”

Many of the Kelce family members have gotten to know Taylor, 33, ever since she confirmed her romance with Travis, 34, in September. The “Enchanted” singer has even attended several of his games alongside Donna and Travis’ father, Ed Kelce.

“It’s kind of hard not to see it – it’s all over the place,” Donna told Access Hollywood about her youngest son’s romance on November 15. “They’re making their own story, and they’re telling it their way, so that’s as good as it gets. They’re letting the whole world see what’s happening, so I can’t say anything except for I’m just glad that he’s happy.”

Gotham/GC Images

Meanwhile, Ed, 72, showed his approval of Taylor while reflecting on the first time they met at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos on October 12.

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed told People on October 24. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

The Kelce patriarch continued, “And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

“She’s very smart,” Ed added. “I mean, very. That comes through right away.”