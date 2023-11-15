Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, is thrilled to see her son having a good time with girlfriend Taylor Swift. The NFL mom shared her thoughts on the couple’s viral moments at the pop star’s Eras tour stop in Argentina over the weekend.

“It’s kind of hard not to see it – it’s all over the place,” Donna, 71, told Access Hollywood in an interview published on Wednesday, November 15.

She was referring to the dozens of videos on social media featuring Travis, 34, and Taylor, 33, at Estadio Mâs Monumenta stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 11. It was a PDA-filled night, with Taylor running off stage and into Travis’ arms with a huge kiss on the lips after she changed lyrics in her song “Karma” to shout him out. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” she sang. Elsewhere in the evening, Taylor pointed to Travis as she sang, “‘Cause you know I love the players, and you love the game.”

Travis hung out with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, at the concert, which fans also loved to see. Many viral videos from the night show the Kansas City Chiefs player’s excited and proud reactions to Taylor’s displays of affection.

Reacting to how public the romance has been, Donna said, “You know what, they’re making their own story, and they’re telling it their way, so that’s as good as it gets. They’re letting the whole world see what’s happening, so I can’t say anything except for I’m just glad that he’s happy.”

Taylor and Travis began dating after he attended her Eras tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, in July. He wanted to give the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance. However, Taylor reportedly heard about his gesture and thought it was sweet, so she reached out for a date.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After weeks of dating rumors, their relationship was basically confirmed when Taylor showed up to support Travis as the Chiefs played against the Chicago Bears on September 24. She sat in the box at Arrowhead Stadium with none other than Donna, who later said the experience was “OK.”

“I don’t like to talk about it,” she said during an October 6 appearance on Today. “It’s just one of those things where, you know, obviously, everyone saw me. I was in the boxes with [Taylor] and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

Taylor also met Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, at another game. He was much more willing to talk about their encounter, saying the pop star was a “very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman.”

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed told People on October 24. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

He continued, “And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.