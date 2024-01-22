Travis Kelce gave a nod to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, while on the field with the Kansas City Chiefs for an NFL playoff game on Sunday, January 21. After scoring a clutch touchdown, the NFL star put his hands into the shape of a heart while in the end zone.

The gesture is one that Taylor, 34, has been known to make since the early days of her career. During the Fearless set of her Eras tour, which resumes in February, she throws up the heart hands herself at each show. The Grammy winner was in the crowd cheering on Travis, 34, as he helped lead the Chiefs to a 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL star had a ton of support at the game, as his parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, his brother, Jason Kelce, and his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, were all also in attendance. Taylor also brought her friends Ashley Avignone and Cara Delevigne along for the game at Highmark Stadium.

Getty

With another victory under their belts, the Chiefs will return to the field on January 28, where they’ll take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Conference Championship. If they win that game, they will advance to the Super Bowl on February 11.

Taylor, who started dating Travis in July 2023, has been a fixture at the professional athlete’s football games this season. Travis returned the favor by flying to Argentina for one of the “Bejeweled” singer’s concerts in November 2023, which took place while he was on a bye weekend from football.

Similar to Travis’ heart hands gesture, Taylor made sure to acknowledge her man during that concert. While performing her song “Karma,” the Pennsylvania native changed one of the song’s lyrics from “karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” Videos showed Travis blushing as he watched the now-viral moment go down with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift.

With the football season winding down, fans are expecting Travis to make appearances at more of Taylor’s concerts when the Eras tour picks back up again. The singer is due to return to the stage in Japan on February 7. After playing a string of shows there, she’ll head to Australia for the remainder of February and then start the month of March with concerts in Singapore.

The tour will take a brief hiatus for the second half of March and the month of April. Taylor kicks off the European leg in Paris on May 9 and will be across the pond for the summer. The Eras tour concludes with a handful of October and early November shows in the United States and will wrap up in Canada by mid-December.