Travis Kelce’s barber, Patrick Regan, has given fans a rare glimpse into the NFL star’s $6 million Kansas City mansion, which he purchased in October 2023 after starting his whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift.

Patrick, who has served as Travis’ barber for more than five years, took to his Instagram Stories on January 13 to share a photo of the tight end’s fresh cut ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Miami Dolphins that day. The snap appeared to be taken in one of the home’s six bedrooms, as Travis, 34, sat in his barber’s chair at the end of what looked to be a bed with a gray blanket.

A floor-to-ceiling closet could also be seen in the background. The room featured gray walls with a white trim and hardwood flooring. However, there didn’t seem to be much furniture in the room. What looked to be a staircase could also be seen leading up to another floor in the distance.

Patrick frequently shares photos of his sessions with Travis on Instagram. Back in December 2023, he seemingly shared another snap taken inside the mansion. The photo, which Patrick revealed was taken by Taylor, 34, showed the barber leaning over Travis in his chair, shaping up the football player’s eyebrows. A set of tall windows could be seen in the background, as well as some chairs and a gorgeous Christmas tree.

Another photo appeared to show Travis’ podcast studio, featuring a flatscreen TV with a graphic of his and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast name, “New Heights.” He also had a Supreme chair sitting beside a desk.

Patrick Regan/Instagram

Travis purchased the home on October 17, 2023, TMZ reported at the time. Sources revealed to the publication that he made the move because his previous home was too accessible as the public became more interested in his romance with Taylor.

Located in a gated community and spanning more than 16,000 square feet, Travis’ new digs feature six bedrooms and six baths, as well as a waterfall, swimming pool and mini golf course. The mansion also has an outdoor kitchen, wine cellar, hot tub and tennis/pickleball court, according to Realtor.com.

Travis and Taylor started dating in July after he attended her Eras tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. He revealed on “New Heights” that he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance. However, a “Cupid” got Taylor in touch with Travis, and they dated quietly for a few months before going public in September 2023. Though the couple had to spend some time apart while Taylor toured internationally, she flew back to Kansas City as soon as the South American leg of the tour ended in November 2023.

“Taylor and Travis are playing house. They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style at the time. “The [stay] is two-fold, helping Travis set everything up, holiday decorating too, but more importantly, to see how they gel living under the same roof.”

The insider added that Taylor and Travis weren’t “concerned about butting heads” at all.

“In fact, they’re surprised at how seamlessly their relationship has progressed,” the source concluded. “It’s been effortless.”