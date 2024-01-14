taylor swift high-fives fans at travis freezing playoff game

Taylor Swift high-fived fellow Kansas City Chiefs fans while attending Travis Kelce’s NFL playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 13.

The pop star, 34, sat in a private suite as Travis, 34, took the field. With the temperature dipping below 0 degrees, the glass in Taylor’s suite iced over and the windows were eventually opened for better visibility. As the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins, Taylor leaned out the window to interact with fans sitting in the section below her.

For her game day attire, Taylor rocked a custom Travis Kelce puffer jacket atop a black shirt and black pants. She also kept warm with a white hat while sitting next to Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in the suite. The ladies were seen whispering to each other and dancing in their seats throughout the game.

Getty

After the Chiefs’ victory, the “Blank Space” singer left the stadium with Travis. They held hands as they exited behind Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes.

Following their win in the Wildcard Round, the Chiefs will play in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on either Saturday, January 20, or Sunday, January 21. Since Taylor doesn’t have to be back on the road for the international leg of her Eras tour until February 7, fans are expecting her to show up at her man’s next game.

Taylor has attended several of Travis’ games throughout the 2023-2024 NFL season. The couple went public with their relationship when the Grammy winner showed up to a game in Kansas City in September 2023. At that point, they had already been secretly dating for about two months following Travis’ attendance at the Eras tour in July 2023.

After the concert, the NFL star opened up on his podcast about wishing he’d gotten to give Taylor his phone number. According to Taylor, the two “started hanging out right after that.”

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other,” she explained to Time in December 2023. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people thought they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Meanwhile, Travis has been equally as supportive of Taylor’s career. When he had a bye weekend from football in November 2023, he traveled to Argentina to spend time with the Pennsylvania native and attend the Eras tour. They also spent another one of his free weekends in New York City in October 2023.