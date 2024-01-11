The Kansas City Chiefs got fans in the playoff spirit in the most unique way, dropping a “trailer” for a Hallmark Channel type rom-com that was filled with Easter eggs referencing star Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

“Tis the postseason, and what’s a holiday season without some made-for-TV movie magic? Some of the Kingdom’s favorite stars are here to help you get in the postseason spirit with the trailer for Falling for Football!” the team wrote in the caption of the YouTube video that dropped on Wednesday, January 10.

The “movie” follows a woman named Amber, played by Hallmark star Janel Parrish, who was burned after her fiancé abandoned their wedding in favor of Chiefs playoff tickets. She then begins to fall for Ben, played by fellow Hallmark star Tyler Hynes, who lives for the time of year and attempts to let the “postseason magic into her heart.”

In one scene, a movie theater marquis reads “Tis the Postseason” as the film that’s playing, a harkening to Taylor’s song, “Tis the Damn Season,” from her album Evermore.

In another scene, Ben is seen putting together a display of friendship bracelets inside his Chiefs-themed gift shop while a figurine of Travis in his No. 87 jersey sits underneath them.

Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, makes a cameo in the piece as a diner waitress. As Amber agonizes, “How can he love me and football?” Donna gives her the sage advice, “You know, the heart can be in two places at once.”

The conversation is interrupted when Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, playing a cook, rings a bell and announces “order number 13” is up, seemingly referencing Taylor’s well-known lucky number.

The couple end up reuniting in Arrowhead Stadium, as Amber calls out to Ben from next to one of the suites similar to where Taylor has watched six out of nine of Travis’ games throughout the 2023 season.

The “Karma” singer, ​34, first appeared at a Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, 2023, shocking and thrilling fans after Travis, 34, had previously revealed in July 2023 he tried and failed to give her his phone number via a friendship bracelet while attending her Eras Tour concert stop at Arrowhead. Taylor even sat with Donna, 71, while they both cheered on Travis.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor, revealed about the timeline of their romance after being named TIME’s Person of the Year on December 6, 2023.

“We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other,” she explained.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Taylor recalled, adding “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swifties are hoping to see Taylor at Arrowhead again on Saturday, January 13, when the Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins in an AFC Wild Card playoff game, where the winner advances and the losing team is eliminated.