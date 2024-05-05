Paris Hilton noticed just how pale her baby daughter, London, was while they were preparing for a recent photo shoot. The realization had the reality star “counting down the days” until London could join her for a spray tan.

“I got a spray tan last night and she’s like, ‘The usual?’ And I was like, ‘Yes,’” Paris, 43, said while holding London in a TikTok video shared on May 3. “Because usually I like to be really tan, but I wasn’t thinking about [London]. You’re so pale. You’ve never been in the sun. And I can’t spray tan you. Can you? Just kidding.”

She included the text, “POV your mom is the queen of spray tans,” over the top of the clip and captioned it, “Counting down the days until I can teach Baby London about the art of a @Tan_Luxe spray tan!”

Paris and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their baby girl via surrogate in November 2023. They are also parents to a 15-month-old son, Phoenix.

The couple kept London out of the spotlight for several months before finally debuting the first photos of her in a shoot for People on April 19. “With Mother’s Day around the corner, I couldn’t resist introducing the world to my baby girl London and sharing these precious moments of our family together,” the Paris in Love star shared.

She also gushed over how her kids are “everything” to her and added, “I feel like the luckiest woman in the world to be married to the love of my life and have our beautiful family. We make the absolute best team and my life finally feels complete.”

Paris and Carter, 43, met in their 20s and started dating in 2019 after reconnecting at a family gathering. In 2020, Paris went through “a couple” rounds of IVF to freeze embryos with her now-husband, despite only being a few months into their relationship. They got engaged in February 2021 and tied the knot that November.

Of her decision to use a surrogate to have her babies, Paris previously shared, “When I was on The Simple Life, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me.” She also admitted, “I want a family so bad. It’s just the physical part of doing it. I’m just so scared. Childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”

She also attributed the alleged abuse she suffered at boarding school in Utah as part of the reason she was so frightened by childbirth. “If I’m in a doctor’s office, I get a shot, anything, I will literally have a panic attack and I can’t breathe,” the socialite said. “I just knew that would not be healthy for me or the baby, growing inside of someone who has such high anxiety.”