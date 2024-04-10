While Paris Hilton loves posting snapshots of son Phoenix, she hasn’t shared any photos of daughter London after her November 2023 birth via surrogate. Fans want to know why she’s so reluctant to debut her baby girl.

Why Hasn’t Paris Hilton Shared Photos of Her Daughter London?

Paris has “gotten very private as a mom,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. While she and husband Carter Reum love being a family of four, “It’s really for privacy reasons and to soak up all the time she can that it’s just them that she’s not showing her,” the source continued.

When Will Paris Hilton Share Photos of Daughter London?

“She doesn’t feel like she owes anyone an explanation,” a source told Life & Style exclusively about the socialite’s decision to not show off her youngest child, but the wait won’t be much longer. The Simple Life alum “will definitely debut her in true Paris fashion very soon,” the insider continued.

Fans will be in for quite a treat when London makes her debut. “[Paris] can’t wait to show her off. She’s like a little doll and a mini Paris,” the source revealed.

Paris Hilton Is Protecting Her Daughter From Online Bullying

Paris was horrified by some responses to photos she shared of a then 9-month-old Phoenix on his first trip to New York City in October 2023. Several trolls made rude comments about the size of his head, while others asked if she’d sought medical attention, claiming it appeared he had “brain inflammation.”

The “Stars are Blind” singer responded to a TikTok video that called out the “bullies,” writing in the comments, “There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”

However, Paris seemed clearly hurt afterward and has seemed to go out of her way to protect Phoenix against further bullying ever since. In nearly all social media photos she shares of her son, he’s wearing some sort of hat or headwear.

“With the comments about her son, she wants to protect her daughter from the spotlight as long as possible,” the insider explained.

How Did Paris Hilton Announce Daughter London’s Birth?

Unlike Phoenix’s January 2023 birth announcement showing his little hand holding her finger, The Hottie & the Nottie star only shared articles of clothing to reveal London’s arrival.

Next to a photo showing a pink outfit with the word “London'” across the front of the shirt along with a pair of red heart-shaped sunglasses, Paris wrote, “Thankful for my baby girl.” She hasn’t mentioned her daughter posts since then except for on Christmas Day 2023.

“Merry Christmas from the Hilton-Reums! At the beginning of 2023, I could never have imagined the happiness and gratitude I would feel in this moment. My beautiful family of four, my fairytale dream come true,” Paris captioned a family photo of everyone wearing matching red plaid pajamas. London appeared to be on the entrepreneur’s lap, but her head was covered by a hood.