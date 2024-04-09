Paris Hilton has been taking heat from fans about why she still hasn’t shared a photo of daughter London, who was born in November 2023 via surrogate. “She doesn’t feel like she owes anyone an explanation,” a source tells Life & Style exclusively about the socialite’s decision to not show off her youngest child.

However, fans won’t have to wait too much longer, as she “will definitely debut her in true Paris fashion very soon,” the insider continues.

When Paris, 43, announced the arrival of London, she posted a photo of a pink collared top with the word “London” written across it, along with red heart-shaped sunglasses and a small teddy bear. She wrote in the caption, “Thankful for my baby girl.”

The announcement was similar to how Paris shared the news of son Phoenix’s birth via surrogate in January 2023. At the time, Paris shared a photo of ​her baby boy’s tiny hand wrapped around her finger. She shares both children with husband Carter Reum.

Fans waited less than three months before Paris shared the first pictures of Phoenix and his sweet face. The entrepreneur posted a series of black-and-white portraits cradling her son and cuddling up to him on April 5, 2023, gushing in the caption, “My whole heart,” along with the hashtag, “Mommy Mondays.”

Ever since, Paris has shared plenty of photos of her son via her Instagram account, including how he dressed as Elmo for his first Halloween and how he celebrated his first Thanksgiving with his family. She’s posted photos with her son on ski vacations, as well as trips to St. Barts, along with snapshots of his lavish 1st birthday party.

The only time London has made an appearance on the Paris in Love star’s Instagram page was in a Christmas portrait where the family of four dressed in matching plaid pajamas. London’s head was completely hidden under a hood as Paris held her in her lap.

“Merry Christmas from the Hilton-Reums! At the beginning of 2023, I could never have imagined the happiness and gratitude I would feel in this moment. My beautiful family of four, my fairytale dream come true,” the “Stars are Blind” singer wrote in the caption.

Paris’s fans continued to pepper her about why she hasn’t showed off London yet when she posted a series of portraits on Sunday, April 7, ​which featured Carter and Phoenix, who was dressed in a white patterned tracksuit and wore a fuzzy bear hat. Paris looked gorgeous in a hot pink dress with bows across the front against a light pink backdrop.

Fans couldn’t help but notice how she shared professional family photos with her little boy but not her daughter. “I pinch myself every day thinking about how lucky I am,” Paris wrote in the caption about the pictures with her husband and son.

“What happened to London? Are you ever going tell us?” one person wondered in the comments while another asked, “Beautiful photos but don’t you have another child?”

“Where’s your other baby!?!” one user wrote, while another pointed out, “The way y’all acted with Phoenix I wouldn’t think her rude for never posting the new baby.”

Some cruel trolls mocked the size of Phoenix’s head when Paris shared photos in October 2023 of ​The toddler’s first trip to New York. Several concerned fans thought he had “brain inflammation” and begged her to take him to a doctor.

The Hottie & the Nottie star responded in the comments of a TikTok video that called out the “bullies,” writing, “There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.” She included a crying face emoji along with a shocked face emoji in reference to people who would make such judgements about her then-9-month-old.

Ever since, Paris has rarely shared photos of Phoenix without him wearing a hat or some piece of headwear. Next to the new portraits, one person wrote, “It’s a shame that now every time I see her putting a hat on him, I feel it’s only because the internet bullied her,” while another fan added, “He is so handsome, please remove the hat @parishilton. People were cruel to your little boy but please don’t let that affect you. He is perfect.”