Paris Hilton has responded to fans asking why she hasn’t shared photos of her daughter, London, despite posting numerous pictures of her son, Phoenix.

The entrepreneur shared a TikTok video with Phoenix, 14 months, on March 26 as he played with ​a colorful plastic purse while she opened up packages in her home mailroom. Paris, 43, sweetly called him a “silly boy” as he giggled. She wrote in the caption, “No one can make me laugh like this little guy does.”

While fans gushed over her adorable son, one person wrote, “I can’t wait until you feel safe enough to show us his sister.” Paris responded, “Love you. Soon, ” as for when she might finally give fans a glimpse of London, whom she and husband Carter Reum welcomed via surrogate on November 11.

TikTok

It was the first time the socialite addressed fan speculation about why she hasn’t shared any photos of London. Next to a Monday, April 1, Instagram post showing a carousel of photos of Paris holding Phoenix while on a Caribbean getaway, fans kept questioning her about her daughter’s whereabouts.

“Where is your baby girl? You only show your son, why something just doesn’t seem right,” one person wrote in the comments, while another asked, “What about the girl? Where is she?” One fan wondered, “Paris why don’t you show your other baby?”

Several followers pointed out how some people cruelly made comments about the size of Phoenix’s head in an October 2023 Instagram post where Paris held her son. “Because when she showed Phoenix the internet bullied a baby. She’s protecting her,” one person speculated about why the “Stars ​Are Blind” singer hasn’t shown her daughter. “Can y’all blame her for not wanting to show London yet, after the way y’all criticized her son???” another wrote.

Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Instagram

Paris responded to the cruel jokes about her son’s head size after sharing the photos during his first trip to New York City.

“There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy,” she wrote in the comments of an October 20, 2023, TikTok video, adding, “And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.” She included a crying face emoji to show how hurt she was, along with a shocked face emoji that people would make such judgements about a baby.

When Paris announced London’s birth, she simply shared a photo of a pink baby outfit with her daughter’s name written across the top, along with red ​heart-shaped sunglasses and a crocheted teddy bear.

The only time she shared a photo that included London was in her Christmas portrait with Carter, 43, and Phoenix, where they all wore matching plaid holiday pajamas. Paris held her daughter in her lap, but the hoodie of her onesie completely covered the infant’s head.

“Merry Christmas from the Hilton-Reums. At the beginning of 2023, I could never have imagined the happiness and gratitude I would feel in this moment. My beautiful family of four, my fairytale dream come true!” Paris wrote in the caption.