Paris Hilton became a mother when she welcomed her son, Phoenix, with her husband, Carter Reum. So, what has the heiress said about motherhood and does she want more kids?

How Many Kids Does Paris Hilton Have?

The Simple Life alum is the proud mother to son Pheonix, whom she and Carter welcomed via surrogate in January 2023.

“You are already loved beyond words,” Paris wrote via Instagram on January 24 while announcing her son’s birth.

Does Paris Hilton Have Stepchildren?

While Phoenix is Paris’ only child, she is also the stepmother to Carter’s daughter, Evie, whom he shares with Laura Bellizzi. However, it’s been reported that Carter and Paris, who tied the knot in 2021, don’t have a relationship with his daughter.

Does Paris Hilton Want More Children?

It seems that Paris isn’t done having children. In August 2023, she told Us Weekly that she “can’t wait” to give Phoenix a sibling. However, she’s said she’s currently enjoying being a mother of one.

“When I look in his eyes, my heart melts. He’s so sweet and innocent and lights up my life in so many ways,” the “Stars Are Blind” singer shared. “He is just my little angel. This has been the best time.”

What Has Paris Hilton Said About Motherhood?

“I can’t wait till he can walk and talk,” Paris told Us Weekly about Phoenix. “I can’t wait for all of the holidays — and the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus and being able to live my childhood again. I’m such a kid at heart, and I’m just so excited for all those moments and seeing the world through his eyes.”

She added that being a mother is something she’s “always dreamed about.”

“It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life,” Paris gushed. “To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that.”

Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Instagram

Even before she welcomed baby No. 1, Paris had been outspoken about her desires to become a mom and revealed she froze her eggs while engaged to Carter.

“I’m just so happy that Carter and I decided to do that, like, six months into our relationship. We knew we were forever right away,” the DJ said while appearing on the Tamron Hall Show in August 2021. “I’m so happy I did it during the pandemic when the world was shut down. I was at home the whole time, and I have tons of eggs ready, embryos.”