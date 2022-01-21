Celebrities Who Have Used Surrogates to Welcome Babies: Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and More

Many celebrities have turned to using surrogates to make their dreams of becoming a parent, or adding to their existing family, a reality. These stars have used surrogates to achieve their baby dreams.

Kim Kardashian had two high-risk pregnancies when it came to her family with Kanye West. She suffered from a dangerous condition called placenta accreta when carrying daughter North, born in 2013, and son Saint, who arrived in 2015.

When the pair wanted more children, they turned to a surrogate so that Kim would not have to go through another risky pregnancy. In January 2018, Kim shared the news, “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” and thanked their surrogate, “who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give.” The former couple added another child via surrogate, son Psalm, in May 2019.

For others, surrogacy has come after a fertility struggle. Model and TV host Tyra Banks underwent seven rounds of IVF, which resulted in one pregnancy that miscarried, before she finally became a mom in 2016 via a surrogate with then-boyfriend, Erik Asla.

Tyra gushed in an Instagram announcement, “The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He’s got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik’s mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world.”

CNN host Anderson Cooper welcomed his first child, son Wyatt, via a surrogate in April 2020. In an Instagram post announcing the birth, he thanked the woman who helped him achieve his dream of becoming a parent.

The newsman explained, “As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him.”

“It is an extraordinary blessing — what she, and all surrogates give to families who can’t have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives,” the newsman explained.

