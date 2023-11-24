Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, had a lot to celebrate this Thanksgiving when they revealed they welcomed baby No. 2.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” Paris, 42, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 23, alongside a photo of a pink collared top with the word “London” written across it, matching bottoms with in-built feet, heart-shaped sunglasses and a tiny stuffed animal.

While Paris told one fan that her “princess has arrived,” she did not reveal if she carried her daughter or if the couple welcomed their baby via surrogate.

Shortly after she made the announcement, many of Paris’ fans and famous friends took to the comments section to congratulate the family on their latest addition.

“Congratulations beautiful!!!!” Olivia Culpo wrote. Kimora Lee Simmons added, “Omgg! Congratulations you guys! This is so amazing! Can’t wait to meet London!”

Carter, 42, and Paris – who tied the knot in 2021 – are also the parents to son Phoenix, whom they welcomed in January via surrogate. “You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote via Instagram on January 24 while announcing her son’s birth with her fans.

The “Stars Are Blind” singer has been open about her desire to have more children even before she revealed they quietly welcomed their daughter.

In August, Paris told Us Weekly that she “can’t wait” to give Phoenix a brother or sister. “When I look in his eyes, my heart melts. He’s so sweet and innocent and lights up my life in so many ways,” she shared. “He is just my little angel. This has been the best time.”

More recently, she told E! News in October that she’s looking forward to having her “own little princess one day.”

“That’s something that [me and Carter] talk about and think about all the time,” she said.

The Simple Life alum added that her early days of parenthood were a “special time.” Paris continued, “My little baby boy is my world and he’s made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner — just my everything.”

Paris Hilton/Instagram

Paris clearly loves motherhood and getting to watch her kids experience major milestones. “I can’t wait till he can walk and talk,” the Confessions of an Heiress author previously told Us Weekly about Phoenix. “I can’t wait for all of the holidays — and the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus and being able to live my childhood again. I’m such a kid at heart, and I’m just so excited for all those moments and seeing the world through his eyes.”

After noting that having children is something she’s “always dreamed about,” Paris called parenthood the “most special and incredible experience of my life.”

“To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that,” the former reality star gushed.