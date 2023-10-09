Paris Hilton is loving mom life and embracing parenthood after welcoming baby No. 1, son Phoenix, with husband Carter Reum in January. While the couple enjoys being a family of three, the Simple Life alum “can’t wait” to have her “own little princess one day.”

“That’s something that [me and Carter] talk about and think about all the time,” she told E! News on Monday, October 9.

The Paris in Love star, 42, may be eager to have a daughter in the future, but her new journey into parenthood is at a “special time” right now. “My little baby boy is my world and he’s made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner — just my everything,” she continued to the outlet.

The heiress’ show, Cooking With Paris, came in handy for her family life because she is “in the kitchen more than ever now, making meals for” her “beautiful family.”

Paris announced she welcomed her firstborn child via surrogate on January 24, 2023, after more than one year of marriage. “You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned her Instagram post alongside a photo of Phoenix’s newborn hand resting in hers. Carter, 42, has an older daughter, Evie, from a previous relationship with Laura Bellizzi.

Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Instagram

The little one received love from A-listers shortly after his birth and was gifted extravagant presents from his parents’ friends like the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner surprised Paris with a giant, life-sized alpaca stuffed animal at the steps of her grand staircase just weeks after Phoenix’s birth.

“What an amazing surprise to come home to. I literally thought it was a real alpaca” the Paris: The Memoir author said in a February 7 Instagram Story. “I’m collecting little creatures but this one is on another level. This is epic, thank you. My baby boy is going to love it and I love it so much.”

The following month, a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style that Paris and Carter spent “at least $1 million” dollars on their son’s lavish nursery. “It’s typical Paris style — expensive and over-the-top with touches of gold — but she has kept it classy!” the insider dished, noting that the celebrity infant has “his own walk-in closet full of hundreds of designer clothes, just like his mom.”

As for Paris, she “can’t wait” for her son’s big milestones and “all of the holidays” that are right around the corner. “The Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus and being able to live my childhood again,” she told Us Weekly in August. “I’m such a kid at heart, and I’m just so excited for all those moments and seeing the world through his eyes.”