Feeling the love! Kim and Khloé Kardashian teamed up with mom Kris Jenner to shower Paris Hilton with the most extravagant baby gift, just a few weeks after she welcomed her son.

The Kardashians stars gifted Paris, 41, and her family a life-size alpaca toy for her baby boy, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum. Paris gushed over the present and how “touched” she was with her fans via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 7.

“What an amazing surprise to come home to. I literally thought it was a real alpaca” the Simple Life star shared. “I’m collecting little creatures but this one is on another level. This is epic, thank you. My baby boy is going to love it and I love it so much.”

The giant stuffed animal was wrapped in a baby blue bow and came with a sweet note from Kim, 42, Khloé, 38, and Kris, 67, congratulating the parents on their “new and incredible chapter.”

Paris Hilton/ Instagram

However, momager Kris one-upped her daughters by sending a second gift to the family of three, a Hermes Fine China set. The designer kitchenware consisted of a ceramic mug and two deep plates that had various animals painted on them. Kris congratulated Paris and Carter, 42, once more and shared how much she’s looking forward to meeting their “amazing blessing.”

“Thank you auntie @krisjenner! Can’t wait for you to meet him,” Paris wrote in the Instagram video.

The DJ announced on Instagram she and the venture capitalist welcomed their son on January 24 via surrogate, sharing that the little one is already “loved beyond words.” Paris has yet to announce the name of her first child.

Paris lives an extravagant life, and that didn’t stop when it came to decorating her son’s nursery. One day after the announcement, a source close to the family told Life & Style that the author spent “at least $1 million” on the baby’s room and even has “his own walk-in closet full of hundreds of designer clothes, just like his mom.”

“It’s typical Paris style — expensive and over-the-top with touches of gold — but she has kept it classy!” the source continued.

“Paris and Carter have truly never been happier since their son was born and are on top of the world! … The baby is extra special to the pair because of the lengthy journey they went through to bring their bundle of joy into the world.”