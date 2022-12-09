Ready to take the next step! Paris Hilton has dreams of becoming a mom with her husband, Carter Reum, and they’re all coming true. When it’s finally time to expand their family, the businesswoman has no doubt that she’ll be the “best mom” to a little boy or girl.

“We just wanted to really enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, and we were always planning on 2023,” Paris told E! News in December 2022. “And we’ve just, you know, getting the eggs all ready. They’re all ready and they’re all waiting and excited for them.”

The Simple Life alum, who married Carter in November 2021, has been open about her IVF journey and freezing her eggs.

Before they got married, Paris revealed during a January 2021 interview on “The Trend Reporter with Mara” podcast that she and Carter are always “planning our baby’s names and all of that,” revealing that the couple had been “doing IVF.”

She added, “I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life. I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. I haven’t got to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I’ve finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step.”

Months later, the “Stars are Blind” songstress further discussed the egg-freezing process, telling Tamron Hall that she was “so happy” to do it “when the world was shut down” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was at home the whole time and I have tons of eggs ready, embryos, and I’m just so happy that Carter and I decided to do that literally, like, six months into our relationship,” Paris gushed in August 2021. “We knew we were forever right away.”

It’s no surprise that Paris also already has her baby’s name picked out — London Marilyn Hilton Reum.

“Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it’s my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together,” she shared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2022. “I’m not gonna say [any others] yet because I’m scared someone will steal the[m].”

Scroll through the gallery for more of Paris’ quotes about becoming a mom.