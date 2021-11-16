Paris Hilton is “hoping to get pregnant” as soon as possible after marrying husband Carter Reum, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“She’s ready to start her own family with Carter and doesn’t want to wait around,” says the insider, adding that conceiving “shouldn’t be a problem” because the heiress, 40, has been undergoing in vitro fertilization, known as IVF.

Paris and Carter, 40, who wed during a three-day wedding celebration that began with their black-tie nuptials on November 11, could be starting to try for baby No. 1 immediately.

“It would be the best Christmas gift ever,” gushes the insider about the Simple Life alum possibly getting pregnant “by the holidays.”

Shutterstock

The This Is Paris star previously opened up about doing IVF during an appearance on “The Trend Reporter With Mara” podcast in January, and Paris noted she could “pick twins” if she wanted.

The insider notes that the Cooking With Paris star would “love to have twins” — specifically “a boy and girl” — and maybe even “another” child “down the line.”

This would be Paris’ first child, while Carter is the father to a 9-year-old daughter. However, a rep for the investment banker told Page Six on November 15 that he and the little girl, whom he shares with former Secrets of Aspen reality star Laura Bellizzi, do not have a “traditional” relationship.

“The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so,” a spokesperson for the venture capitalist told Page Six, who initially broke the story about his daughter. The outlet also claimed Carter had only seen the girl once during the course of her lifetime.

That being said, Paris is “brushing off the scandal” following their wedding, a separate source told Life & Style. “Carter told her he had a daughter fairly early on into their relationship, so for her, it’s old news.”