While the rest of the world is just finding out that Paris Hilton‘s new husband is the father of a 9-year-old girl, the heiress was already aware that Carter Reum is a dad. “Paris is brushing off the scandal. Carter told her he had a daughter fairly early on into their relationship, so for her, it’s old news,” an insider tells Life & Style exclusively.

“Obviously, the timing of it isn’t great. But having gone through her own fair share of scandals, she knows that these things blow over,” the source added.

A rep for Paris did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Paris, 40, and Carter, 41, just finished a three-day wedding extravaganza that began with their black-tie nuptials on November 11 at her late grandfather’s home in Beverly Hills. Two more days of celebrations followed, which included a private carnival at the Santa Monica Pier the next evening and a blowout party at her grandad’s estate Saturday night. Less than 48 hours later, news of Carter’s fatherhood status broke.

Carter camp confirmed that he is a dad with a “non-traditional” relationship with the child. The girl’s mother is former Secrets of Aspen reality star Laura Bellizzi.

“The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so,” a spokesperson for the venture capitalist told Page Six, who initially broke the story about his daughter. The publication also claimed Carter had only seen the girl once during the course of her lifetime.

Paris and Carter are on their way to starting their own family. The entrepreneur revealed in a January 2021 episode of The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast that she was undergoing IVF treatments so that she could have “twins that are a boy and a girl.” The heiress explained, “I think it’s something most women should do just to have and then you can pick if you want boys or girls. The only way to 100 percent have that is by doing it that way.”

The DJ already has picked out her future daughter’s name, telling The Delish in August 2021 that she will be called London Marilyn Hilton Reum and that her son’s name will also be a location-based moniker.