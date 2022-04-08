Oh, baby! Paris Hilton is ready to become a mother and “would love to have twins.”

The Paris in Love star sat down with Brie and Nikki Bella for the latest episode of their podcast, “The Bellas Podcast,” where she opened up about her baby plans with her husband, Carter Reum.

“I just can’t wait to start a family and have kids,” the newlywed gushed. “And I just have never felt like this in my life, like so safe, and I trust him.”

“I’m happy I found, like, a guy who’s from, like, a small town and so sweet and really good family values,” she said of Carter, 41.

The couple, who have been discussing the possibility of children since “the first couple months of dating,” are hoping for not one but two bundles of joy in a single pregnancy!

“I think that would be amazing,” Paris, 41, said of the prospect of having twins. “I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both … but I would love that or twin girls because I love girls.”

Even if they do have “a twin boy and girl,” the couple are hoping for more children!

“We want like three or four,” she told the Bellas. “But whatever happens, happens,” the “Love Is Blind” songstress added, leaving it up to fate.

ABACA/INSTARimages.com

“She’s ready to start her own family with Carter and doesn’t want to wait around,” an insider previously told Life & Style shortly after their nuptials in November 2021, before adding that Paris had been undergoing in vitro fertilization, also known as IVF.

Even after kids, however, Paris has no intentions of giving up her successful deejaying career and various business ventures.

“You can be a mom and you can still do everything,” she said. “I’m, obviously, not going to travel like I used to. Before I was with Carter, I was on a plane for over 250 days out of the year for the past two decades, so it’s been a lot of traveling.”

The heiress tied the knot with the venture capitalist, in a fairytale ceremony in the former Bel-Air estate of her grandfather. The guestlist included stars like Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, Kim and Kyle Richards and Paris’ The Simple Life costar, Nicole Richie.

Carter has a 9-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.