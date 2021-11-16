Sisterly advice! Following her recent wedding, Paris Hilton is ready to start a family with her husband, Carter Reum, and her sister, Nicky Hilton, is there for her every step of the way.

The sisters have been bonding over Paris, 40, planning to become a mother, with Nicky, 38, “giving her lots of parenting tips” and “advising her on what’s to come,” a source tells Life & Style exclusively.

“Paris will make a wonderful mom. She’s so loving and caring and has had hands on experience looking after sister Nicky’s children, Lily-Grace and Rose,” the insider adds, referring to the kids Nicky shares with husband James Rothschild.

“Knowing Paris, she’ll spoil her kids rotten … she’s already thinking about nursery themes!” the source says.

The socialite and the venture capitalist, 40, originally started dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement one year later.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” the Simple Life alum wrote via Instagram in February. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

Ahead of their wedding day, the reality star opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m just so happy that Carter and I decided to do that literally, like, six months into our relationship. We knew we were forever right away,” she told Tamron Hall in August. “I’m so happy that I did it during the pandemic when the world was shut down. I was at home the whole time and I have tons of eggs ready, embryos.”

The twosome tied the knot in California on Thursday, November 11, less than one year after their engagement. Following the special milestone, Paris took to social media to gush about having her sister there for her on her wedding day.

“Thank you so much @NickyHilton for being my Maid Of Honor. We’ve had so many special memories throughout our lives and no matter what, we’ve always stayed by each other’s sides,” Paris wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 15. “You’re my best friend and my sister, and I am so so grateful we got to share this moment together. Thank you for always being there for me and supporting me on my big day! #SoulSister #BestFriendsForLife.”

Nicky, for her part, previously said that Paris will make an “incredible mother” whenever the time is right.

“Paris is like a big kid herself. So I think she’ll be an amazing mother one day,” the fashion designer told Us Weekly in October 2019, noting her sister’s relationship with her children. “They just think she’s, like, a doll. When she visits New York, I’ll take them over to her loft, and they’ll just look at her dolls and her trinkets and her figurines and then the little dogs, and they just are in heaven.”