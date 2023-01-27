A proud grandma! Kathy Hilton broke her silence after daughter Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed their first child together, a boy.

“Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, shared in a statement to People on Friday, January 27. “We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family.”

Kathy added that she and husband Rick Hilton are “over the moon” about the baby news.

Paris, 41, announced the birth of her first baby via surrogate with husband Carter, 41, in a surprise Instagram post on Tuesday, January 24. “You are already loved beyond words,” the hotel heiress captioned the photo, which showed the baby boy’s hand wrapped around her thumb.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Months prior to the baby’s arrival, Kathy teased her daughter’s foray into motherhood, telling Life & Style exclusively in October 2022 that Paris and Carter would “absolutely” have kids “soon.” During the same interview, the reality star said it’s been “great” having Carter as a member of the family. The businessman and “Stars Are Blind” songstress tied the knot in November 2021.

“He’s wonderful,” Kathy added. “He’s lovely.”

Now that their baby is finally here, the couple has been spoiling their son! Paris has spent “at least $1 million” on his nursery, a source told Life & Style exclusively. The newborn has “his own walk-in closet full of hundreds of designer clothes, just like his mom,” the insider added.

“It’s typical Paris style — expensive and over-the-top with touches of gold — but she has kept it classy!” the source continued, noting that Paris “spent a fortune on L.A.’s top interior designers” to make the room “just perfect” for her baby boy.

Overall, the Simple Life alum and her husband are already enjoying life as parents.

“Paris and Carter have truly never been happier since their son was born and are on top of the world!” the same insider added. “The baby is extra special to the pair because of the lengthy journey they went through to bring their bundle of joy into the world.”

The Cooking With Paris star was candid about her IVF journey months before her wedding.

“I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life. I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life,” Paris said while appearing on “The Trend Reporter with Mara” podcast in January 2021. “I haven’t got to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I’ve finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step.”