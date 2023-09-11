Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline

Paris Hilton’s fairytale began after she started dating husband Carter Reum in 2019. The heiress and entrepreneur experienced a whirlwind relationship after they got engaged and married two years into their relationship. Now, Paris and Carter are parents to their son, Phoenix.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Paris told People shortly after her son’s birth. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Keep scrolling to see Paris and Carter’s sweet relationship timeline.