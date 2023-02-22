The sweetest! Paris Hilton announced the name of her and Carter Reum’s son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, and the unique baby name has the most special meaning.

“Phoenix. Pre-order my book Paris: The Memoir and tune into my latest @thisisparispodcast episode at the link in my bio to learn more about why this name means so much to me,” Paris, 42, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, February 22. The name Phoenix has a Greek origin meaning “dark red,” per Nameberry.

On her “This Is Paris” podcast, the reality star revealed that she had her son’s name in mind for over a decade, noting that it stands for “hope, rebirth and transformation.” The baby boy’s middle name, Barron, came from her late grandfather Barron Hilton.

The hotel heiress shocked fans by announcing the birth of baby No. 1 on Monday, January 24.

“You are already loved beyond words,” the This Is Paris star wrote via Instagram, hinting that she and Carter, 42, had welcomed a baby boy by using a blue heart emoji and her manicured nails were also painted blue. Paris explained on “This Is Paris” that no one, even her mom or sisters, knew about the baby until he was more than one week old.

People confirmed that the couple, who wed in November 2021, welcomed their first child via surrogate.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” the DJ told the outlet. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The Paris author’s name for her baby boy was an exciting reveal, as she’s been very open about what she wants to name a possible future daughter — London Marilyn.

“Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it’s my favorite city, and I think Paris and London sound cute together,” she shared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2022. “I’m not gonna say [any others] yet because I’m scared someone will steal the[m].”

Funny enough, Paris claimed the name London years prior.

“First one is going to be a boy and girl twin,” she explained about her baby plans on the “LadyGang” podcast in September 2020. “When you freeze your eggs, you can pick if you get a boy, you get a girl [or] you get twins. I have baby London, which is the girl, and I’m trying to figure out a name for the boy. So if you have any suggestions, I’m asking my friends. I don’t want a theme of cities, but I don’t know — it’s hard to decide. London for sure for the girl; the boy, I’m just still trying to decide on.”

Paris had previously been open about her IVF journey and freezing her eggs, which she began doing very quickly after she and Carter began dating.

“I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life. I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life,” she gushed on “The Trend Reporter With Mara” podcast in January 2021. “I haven’t got to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I’ve finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step.”

She continued, “I was at home the whole time and I have tons of eggs ready, embryos, and I’m just so happy that Carter and I decided to do that literally, like, six months into our relationship … We knew we were forever right away.”