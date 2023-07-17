Paris Hilton celebrated her baby boy Phoenix’s 6-month milestone by sharing a series of photos inside her upscale Coco Chanel room.

“This Barbie is a mom,” Paris, 42, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Monday, July 17. “My baby boy, Phoenix, is 6 months old today. He is my world and makes my life feel so complete. Can’t wait for all the magical memories we will create together! Mommy loves you so much angel baby.”

In her post, Paris included snapshots of herself wearing an all-pink sweatsuit and leaving her natural blonde locks down, nodding to the viral social media trend from Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film. Paris also held Phoenix in her arms as she sat down on a pink carpet that read “House of Sliving.”

In one of the pictures, the “Stars Are Blind” artist and her son looked up at a purple neon Coco Chanel symbol hanging on the wall as Phoenix held what appeared to be a small stuffed bunny in his arms.

During a video at the end of her full gallery, Paris held up Phoenix to let him play around with a few stuffed animals and toys on a desk.

Just two weeks prior, Paris shared several photos via Instagram of her mommy and son afternoon stroll.

Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Instagram

It seems that Paris has truly embraced motherhood and prioritizes her son above the world despite being one of the most powerful and wealthiest celebrities in the business. From being a DJ to releasing her latest memoir, Paris: The Memoir, the heiress has had a hectic work schedule. Nevertheless, she still manages to be present for her son, whom she welcomed via surrogate in January with her husband, Carter Reum.

Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Instagram

“You are already loved beyond words,” Paris captioned an Instagram post on January 24, announcing the birth of her and Carter’s first child together.

Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Instagram

Since Paris has the means to raise her son in an opulent lifestyle, the Simple Life alum has treated Phoenix like an heir to the Hilton throne. In June, she brought Phoenix to a stage rehearsal, where she gave her little one a sparkling set of headphones to protect his small ears from the loud sounds. Paris even dressed Phoenix in an expensive outfit, which included a white lace sweater and a set of matching Balmain sneakers.

As for where her young king sleeps, Paris made sure to design Phoenix’s “expensive” nursery with “over-the-top touches of gold,” an insider previously told Life & Style.

Though she “kept it classy,” Paris “spent a fortune on L.A.’s top interior designers” to make the nursery “just perfect,” the source added.

Apart from his mommy showering him with the best home life, Phoenix has also received classy gifts from some of Paris’ friends. The Kardashian-Jenners, in particular, gifted him with a fuzzy life-sized alpaca, which Paris shared with her Instagram followers in February.

“What an amazing surprise to come home to,” Paris wrote via her Instagram Stories across a snap of the gigantic stuffed animal. “I literally thought it was a real alpaca. I’m collecting little creatures but this one is on another level. This is epic, thank you. My baby boy is going to love it and I love it so much.”