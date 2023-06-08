There he is! Paris Hilton gave fans a rare glimpse at her adorable baby boy as he watched his mommy rehearse for her onstage performance.

“Baby Phoenix watching me rehearse ‘Stars Are Blind’ for my big show tonight,” the DJ, 42, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Wednesday, June 7.

In the first photo, Paris’ social media followers could see the left side of her 4-month-old’s face as he looked up to see her belting out her hit single as her husband, Carter Reum, held him in his arms. To protect his little ears from the loud sound, the parents had Phoenix wear a pair of sparkly blue headphones with the initials “PH,” seemingly in reference to his mother’s name. Phoenix was also dressed in the utmost chic attire: a white lace sweater and a pair of matching Balmain sneakers.

In the second snapshot, Carter, 42, held up their son’s hand to wave at Paris rocking out on stage while she wore a dazzling mini dress.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

It seems that Phoenix — who was born on January 24 via surrogate — is living the life of a true heir as the son of one of the world’s most successful businesswomen. Shortly after Paris and Carter welcomed him to the world, a source exclusively told Life & Style how the Confessions of an Heiress author spoiled her son with an extravagant nursery.

“It’s typical Paris style — expensive and over-the-top with touches of gold — but she has kept it classy!” the insider revealed, adding that the former reality TV star and the venture capitalist spent “at least $1 million” on Phoenix’s room.

Featuring “his own walk-in closet full of hundreds of designer clothes,” the baby boy will never have a wardrobe shortage, and Paris “spent a fortune on L.A.’s top interior designers” to ensure that Phoenix’s whole nursery “was perfect,” the source added.

“Paris and Carter have truly never been happier since their son was born and are on top of the world!” the insider concluded.

Though his parents clearly wasted no time in getting him the best lifestyle, he has also received lavish gifts from friends outside of the Hilton-Reum household.

As longtime pals of the Paris: The Memoir author, the Kardashian-Jenner clan gifted her son with the ultimate baby present one month after his birth. In February, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner teamed up to send Paris’ son a life-sized alpaca.

“What an amazing surprise to come home to,” the Simple Life alum wrote via her Instagram Stories that month, featuring a snap of the fluffy gift. “I literally thought it was a real alpaca. I’m collecting little creatures, but this one is on another level. This is epic, thank you. My baby boy is going to love it and I love it so much.”

One month later, Paris teased fans that the generous gift was “gigantic” during her March 16 Watch What Happens Live appearance.

“It’s just so cool,” she told Andy Cohen at the time. “I have it in the front of my house now. It’s the cutest thing. I hug it every day.”