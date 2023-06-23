Family empire. Paris Hilton has a strong bond with her younger sister, Nicky Hilton, and fans have seen the blonde beauties live their early adult years partying around the world to starting families of their own. That being said, the Simple Life alum has two younger brothers who she is also close with, even though their relationships are out of the spotlight. Keep reading to meet Paris’ siblings!

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

The entrepreneur was born nearly two years after Paris in October 1983. Nicky married husband James Rothschild in 2015 and has since welcomed daughters Lily-Grace Victoria and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn and son, whose name has yet to be revealed. According to the former model, Paris is the cool aunt that plans the best events for her nieces and nephews.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“She’s such a good aunt,” Nicky told E! News in December 2022. “She’s organizing for us to all go to Disneyland for Teddy’s 5th birthday in a few weeks.”

Although Nicky didn’t dabble in the reality TV world like her older sister, she has made appearances in the DJ’s shows, like Paris In Love, where fans saw the pair’s sibling dynamic.

Like most sisters, Paris and Nicky like to poke fun at their mother, Kathy Hilton, who won over the hearts of Bravo fans when she joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2021.

“Our mom has turned into this pop culture icon,” Nicky said in a confessional during a 2021 episode of Paris In Love. “When she signed on to be a Housewife of Beverly Hills, she really rose to the occasion. She was herself and she is hysterical, and the public fell in love with her. And kudos to her.”

Barron Hilton II

The Loyola Marymount University grad joined the family after Nicky in November 1989. Barron had a few run-ins with the law before graduating from the Southern California college in 2015 and is now a happily married family man.

Photo by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Barron and wife Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff tied the knot in 2018 after two years of dating.

“One month later and still in awe by all of the love and incredible energy this weekend. .. Happy one month my love,” he captioned a July 2018 Instagram post alongside a wedding photo that included his family and attendees.

The couple welcomed daughter Milou Alizée in March 2020 and son Caspian Barron two years later.

Like Nicky, Barron has appeared on Paris In Love and viewers were able to witness a heartfelt conversation between him and Paris after she opened up about the abuse she endured while she was enrolled in boarding school during her teen years.

“I just want to say how proud I am of you for the documentary [This Is Paris], for you being able to share something so personal. Something that I didn’t even know about,” he said during the 2021 episode, before encouraging Paris to have a “closure” conversation with their parents.

Conrad Hughes Hilton

The baby of the family was born in 1994 and stays out of the spotlight these days.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Conrad was arrested in 2015 after yelling threats at passengers and flight attendants on an international flight. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to a substance abuse treatment center at the start of 2016. However, he failed his drug tests and was sentenced to two months in prison for violating his parole from the 2015 incident.

The California native was arrested again in 2017 for violating parole and on charges of grand theft auto. According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Conrad pleaded no contest to the charges. However, he was sentenced to three years of probation and a fine of $500.