Power couple! Nicky Hilton‘s second husband, James Rothschild, is a successful businessman. To learn more about the English entrepreneur, including his job and net worth, keep reading.

James Rothschild has a staggering net worth:

The soon-to-be father of three, who shares children Lily-Grace and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn with pregnant Nicky, is worth an estimated $1.3 billion, according to multiple outlets.

James Rothschild is a financier:

The U.K. native is a founding and managing partner of Tru Arrow Partners, a global growth technology firm.

Moreover, James comes from a banking dynasty. The Rothschild family established their business in the 1800s and are regarded as one the wealthiest families in the world. They have a collective estimated net worth of $400 billion, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Although their fame and fortune declined somewhat after the 19th century, the Rothschild family is still active in mining, financial services, real estate, agriculture, winemaking and philanthropy.

When did Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild get married?

After getting engaged in August 2014, Nicky, who was previously married to Todd Meister ​for six weeks in 2004, and James tied the knot in a July 2015 ceremony at Kensington Palace in London.

The hotel heiress looked like royalty in a Valentino haute couture wedding gown surrounded by friends and family, including sister Paris Hilton and mom Kathy Hilton

When did Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild have kids?

Nicky gave birth to the pair’s first child, daughter Lily-Grace Victoria, in July 2016. Later, in December 2017, the couple welcomed daughter Teddy Marilyn.

In January 2022, Nicky’s rep revealed to People that she’s expecting baby No. 3. The sex of the child is still unknown. However, Nicky is due in summer 2022.

As a soon-to-be mother of three, Nicky offers older sister Paris “lots of parenting tips,” a source previously told Life & Style. Although the former Simple Life star isn’t expecting a child with husband Carter Reum, Nicky is “advising” Paris on “what’s to come.”

“Paris will make a wonderful mom. She’s so loving and caring and has had hands on experience looking after sister Nicky’s children,” assured the insider. “Knowing Paris, she’ll spoil her kids rotten … she’s already thinking about nursery themes!”