Congrats! Nicky Hilton Rothschild is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with husband James Rothschild, her rep confirmed to People on Tuesday, January 25.

The fashion designer is due during summer 2022, and the sex of their third child is unknown. The couple, who wed in 2015, are already the proud parents to their two daughters — Theodora, who goes by Teddy, and Lily-Grace.

It’s no secret that Nicky adores motherhood and frequently shares photos with her two mini-mes on social media.

Nicky Hilton/Instagram

“I love everything about being a mom,” she gushed to The Tot after welcoming baby No. 1 in 2016. “I love waking up and seeing her little face every day. I love walking around our neighborhood with her. I love cuddling her and feeding her and just seeing where the day takes us.”

The 365 Style author, who is the daughter of hotel mogul Richard Hilton and reality star Kathy Hilton, noted that James is a “hands-on dad” and was up every morning with their eldest daughter before he went to work.

Funny enough, becoming pregnant with baby No. 1 “just sort of happened” for the couple only three months after they tied the knot during a lavish ceremony at Kensington Palace. “No treatments, no special diets, nothing like that. Just – boom – pregnant,” she explained.

Of course, going from one child to two can be a big adjustment, but Nicky explained that she found a lot of positives that came from being home with her kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I strangely liked the not leaving the house for days at a time,” she said during a Q&A with childrenswear brand Dotty Dungarees in April 2021. “There was something so cozy about being locked down with my family. That quality family time was definitely the silver lining of the pandemic.”

Although Nicky previously confirmed to The Tot that she’s “such a softie” when it comes to their family pets, she admitted she’s “definitely” the strict parent.

“It’s funny because my girlfriends have told me that motherhood has made me softer. But James and I know I’m the strict one,” she quipped. “I’ll be the one laying down the law later!”

The experienced mom has also been helping out sister Paris Hilton as she thinks about starting a family with new husband Carter Reum. An insider told Life & Style in November that Nicky has been giving her younger sis “lots of parenting tips” and “advising her on what’s to come.”