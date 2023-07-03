There He Is! Paris Hilton Shares Rare Glimpses at Her and Husband Carter Reum’s Baby Boy: Photos

There he is! Paris Hilton has been sharing photos of her and husband Carter Reum’s baby boy, and he is undeniably precious.

The heiress announced on January 24 that her and Carter’s first child was born. The couple, who wed in November 2021, welcomed their son via surrogate.

“You are already loved beyond words,” the Simple Life alum captioned an Instagram post that day, featuring Paris holding her baby’s small hand in hers. At the time, Paris didn’t disclose her newborn’s name or his official birth date.

Multiple celebrities congratulated Paris by taking to the comments section of her post, including a few of the Kardashian-Jenners.

“So happy for you guys!!” Paris’ longtime friend Kim Kardashian wrote. “Congratulations what a blessing!!!!! We love you!!!!” Kris Jenner chimed in.

The “Stars Are Blind” artist’s mom, Kathy Hilton, later broke her silence on the couple’s child’s birth, telling People in a statement, “Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents. We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family.”

It appears Paris and Carter’s son is living the high life in his adorable nursery, which an insider exclusively described to Life & Style as “just perfect.”

“It’s typical Paris style — expensive and over-the-top with touches of gold — but she has kept it classy!” the source gushed, adding that the entrepreneur “spent a fortune on L.A.’s top interior designers.” The source added that the baby’s room was already done awhile before his birth.

When it comes to the new parental bliss, the insider revealed that the pair “have truly never been happier since their son was born and are on top of the world!”

“The baby is extra special to the pair because of the lengthy journey they went through to bring their bundle of joy into the world,” the insider concluded.

Previously, the DJ opened up about her and the M3 Ventures founder’s desire to have a big family.

“I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both … but I would love that or twin girls because I love girls,” Paris explained during an appearance on “The Bellas Podcast” in April 2022. “We want like three or four. But whatever happens, happens.”

Whether or not Paris and Carter plan to welcome more children into their lives, it seems the two are over the moon about their baby boy.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Paris and Carter’s son.