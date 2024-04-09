Paris Hilton has “gotten very private as a mom,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

While the source tells Life & Style that Paris, 43, is “used to being in front of the camera,” she has chosen to step out of the spotlight since welcoming son Phoenix in January 2023 and daughter London in November 2023. She and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed both of their children via surrogates.

One reason has chosen to maintain privacy for her kids is that Phoenix was previously met with criticism regarding the size of his head. “With the comments about her son, she wants to protect her daughter from the spotlight as long as possible,” the insider adds.

Despite making sure her kids aren’t front and center in the media, Paris has been known to defend her children against critics. In October 2023, the Simple Life alum called out haters that made rude comments about Phoenix’s head.

“There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy,” she wrote in response to a fan’s TikTok video, in which many people urged Paris to take Phoenix to a specialist. “And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”

While Paris still regularly features Phoenix on her social media accounts, fans grew suspicious when they noticed she hasn’t shared any photos of London.

The speculation hit an all time high when Paris posted a TikTok video of Phoenix on March 26, which showed him playing with ​a colorful plastic purse. The mother of two called her eldest child a “silly boy” in the clip, while she captioned the post, “No one can make me laugh like this little guy does.”

Shortly after she shared the video, several fans took to the comments section to wonder why Paris posts videos of Phoenix and not London.

“I can’t wait until you feel safe enough to show us his sister,” one fan commented. Paris then hinted she’s intentionally by kept daughter offline by responding, “Love you. Soon.”

Paris might be giving her kids privacy, though that hasn’t stopped her from gushing about her love of motherhood. “I am loving being in my mom era. It’s my favorite era yet,” she told SheKnows in December 2023. “I just feel like my life feels so complete.”

The Paris in Love star also shared her hopes that her kids have a close relationship. “I want them to be best friends and for Phoenix to watch out for his little sister,” she told the outlet. “That’s why I wanted to have a boy first, because I feel like so many bad things wouldn’t have happened to me when I was a teenager if I had a big brother to watch out for me.”