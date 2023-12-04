How Many Dogs Does Paris Hilton Have? Meet Her Pups

Paris Hilton Is the Ultimate Dog Mom! Meet the A-Lister’s Fur Babies and Pets
Paris Hilton trained to be a mother years before she welcomed her kids, Phoenix Reum and London Reum. Going back to her Simple Life days, the A-lister was a momma to her fur baby Tinkerbell. Fans loved the late teacup chihuahua like she was a real child as Paris took the pup everywhere.
The reality star has since taken care of a lengthy list of pets and also plans to clone Diamond Baby, who went missing in 2022.
“I’m getting a clone of her,” Paris told her sister, Nicky Hilton, during a season 2 episode of Paris in Love, noting that she kept her pup’s stem cells “just in case something like this happened.”
Keep scrolling to meet Paris Hilton’s dogs!
