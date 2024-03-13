She’s over it! Paris Hilton slammed her uncle Mauricio Umansky in response to him discussing the feud he experienced with her father, Richard “Rick” Hilton, and real estate agency Hilton & Hyland on his Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills.

Paris, 43, wrote a scathing comment about Mauricio, 53 — who is married to Kyle Richards, the sister of Paris’ mom, Kathy Hilton — on Tuesday, March 12, on the Instagram fan account Queens of Bravo after the page shared a clip of Mauricio talking about his exit from Hilton & Hyland. The real estate agent revealed what led him to leave the agency and detailed the rift it caused between him and agency cofounder Rick, 68.

“My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family — especially in the press.” the This Is Paris star wrote. “Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already…”

In the clip, Mauricio, who cofounded his own real estate firm called The Agency in 2011 after he left Hilton & Hyland, told his employees about what led to the infamous Hilton family feud. The drama between the Umanskys and the Hiltons has unfolded on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years.

“I got kind of f–ked by Hilton & Hyland,” Mauricio explained on Buying Beverly Hills. “And when I say f–ked, you know, like, today I’m happy. But there were 100 agents at Hilton & Hyland. They did a billion dollars for the first time a year. I was 19.6% of their production.”

Mauricio said that he went to Rick and asked to be a partner at the agency, but Rick and cofounder Jeff Hyland said no. He then described going home to Kyle and telling her that it would cause a “rift” between her and Kathy, 65, if he left and started his own company. However, Kyle was supportive of his decision, so he made the move.

“And then I remember they said to me, ‘How did you not give us any warning?’ And I was like, ‘Warning?’” he added with a confused expression.

In a confessional, Mauricio said Hilton & Hyland was an “amazing” company and he would “never be caught dead speaking poorly about them.”

“But unfortunately, it got sour [with Rick] because it really affected the family, Kyle more than anybody. You know, her family stopped speaking to her,” he added. “But she understood that what was done to me was wrong and she stood by me. At the end of the day, I needed that.”

Buying Beverly Hills season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 22. The show follows Mauricio’s work with The Agency and features Kyle, as well as daughters Alexia and Sophia Umansky and stepdaughter Farrah Aldjufrie, whom Kyle shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.