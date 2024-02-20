Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky’s separation was brought to light during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13, but fans will get the nitty-gritty details during the upcoming season of Buying Beverly Hills.

The season 2 sneak peek of the Netflix show dropped on Tuesday, February 20. In the clip, the family patriarch, 53, sat down with stepdaughter Farrah Aldjufrie, whom Kyle shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, and eldest daughters Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky to update them on their strained relationship. Their youngest daughter, ​Portia Umansky, was not included in the discussion.

“I had an amazing 26 years with your mom. An amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it,” Mauricio told his daughters, who also work at The Agency family real estate business. “So, you know, your mom came, and she talked to me and she said, ‘I think I need space.’ She said to me, ‘Listen, the rules are that, you know, you go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you wanna do. Like I’m not gonna be asking you what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing like we are separated and this is new terrain.”

News broke that the real estate guru and Bravo star separated on July 3, 2023. Although they initially denied the claims, Mauricio and Kyle, 55, admitted that they had “a rough year.” The pair has since sparked dating rumors with other people during their estranged marriage. Fans are convinced that Kyle and Morgan Wade are more than inseparable best friends and the country singer even made her RHOBH debut during season 13. Mauricio, for his part, was spotted getting cozy with Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater and went on a wild trip to Aspen with DWTS costar Lele Pons and singer Anitta.

During the Buying Beverly Hills season 2 trailer, Maurcio told the girls that he needed “a clear head” and was going to “go spend a month in Aspen.”

“I mean, our life has just changed so much, definitely could not have predicted where my life was gonna be one year ago in all aspects,” Farrah, 35, replied as they all broke down in tears.

Sophia, 24, added, “Like we only even found out that there was any issues like just a few months ago and now it just is like things change so quickly.”

Alexia, 27, felt empathy for all of her family members and expressed how “sorry” she was to everyone at the table.