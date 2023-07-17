Of all of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky‘s marriage had stood the test of time, after 27 years as husband and wife along with three daughters.

That was until July 3, 2023, when it was reported the pair had separated but were still living in the same home. Kyle and Mauricio then put out a statement that they were not divorcing but had undergone the most difficult year in their long marriage.

“In regards to the news that came out about us … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” the duo wrote in joint Instagram statements on July 3, adding, “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

The pair continued, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

