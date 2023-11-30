Kyle Richards made her friendship with Morgan Wade reality TV official as the country singer made her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debut on Wednesday, November 29. The pair, who seemingly bond over bold ink, met at a tattoo shop while giving the artist a run down on how they became so close. But first, the “Take Me Away” artist filled Kyle in on some online drama.

“I got into a fight with someone on my Instagram about you. Something about my tattoos and Kyle’s trying to look like this. And I was like, ‘Who cares?’” she told the Bravo star, 54. “I mean, they’re going to assume you’re having, like, a midlife crisis or something with the extra tattoo.”

During a confessional interview, Kyle explained that she and the musician, 28, are so close that they “talk every day.” Once the clip cut back to the scene, the former child star addressed the elephant in the room, stating, “People are really confused by our friendship.”

Naturally, the tattoo artist wanted to know more about their friendship and asked how they met.

“She stalked me,” Morgan quickly answered. Kyle agreed and shared that she was obsessed with the “Wilder Days” singer’s “voice” and “lyrics.”

A source exclusively told Life & Style the same statement in July, admitting, “Kyle was drawn to Morgan’s lyrics about relationships and other hardships. They’ve given Kyle a lot of strength to deal with her own problems in her marriage to Mauricio [Umansky].”

“Morgan is 100 percent herself. No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me,” Kyle told the camera. Later in the episode, the Real Housewives Ultimate Girl’s Trip alum FaceTimed Morgan after she tattooed the letter “K” on her arm.

“You know what – nobody can say they’ve been tattooed by Kyle Richards,” Morgan said.

In July, news swirled that the Halloween Kills actress and Mauricio, 53, were getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage. Although the former couple initially denied the claims, the real estate broker admitted in October that they were “separated.”

While Kyle’s marriage woes made headlines, fans began to speculate that her friendship with Morgan was more than platonic. However, the women set the record straight after the Bravolebrity appeared in Morgan’s music video “Fall in Love With Me” in August as they “poked fun” at ongoing dating rumors.

“I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it with me, they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on. If you get on the internet, you see people who are obsessed with us being friends and why we’re friends,” Morgan said in a BTS Instagram video at the time. “We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun of that and kind of troll the trolls a little bit. The internet’s gonna be popping off about this one.”

Mauricio, for his part, has backed up Kyle and Morgan’s claims on their friendship and told TMZ in October that “they are really great friends.”

“They’re doing things together. They are not in a relationship,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told the outlet, admitting that he had “no doubt” that “Kyle has not slept or cheated with” Morgan.