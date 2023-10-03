Morgan Wade Makes 'RHOBH' Debut Amid Kyle Richards Rumors

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards are seemingly fully entering each other’s worlds as the country star will make her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debut during the upcoming 13th season. Fans were shocked to see the “Wilder Days” singer appear during the official trailer, which was released on Tuesday, October 3.

“You’ve heard the rumors, now it’s time to watch the story unfold. #RHOBH returns for an all-new season on October 25th,” Bravo’s official Instagram account wrote in the caption of the trailer clip.

Morgan, 28, appears in the trailer after Kyle’s split and marriage troubles with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky are featured. The Halloween Kills actress, 54, introduced her bestie to another friend, who asked how the two women met.

“She stalked me,” Morgan said in response to the unidentified man.

The clip then cut to a scene where Kyle tattoos the initial of her first name on the musician.

Nearly three months prior to the trailer release, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the Bravolebrity was “drawn to Morgan’s lyrics about relationships and other hardships.”

Bravo

“They’ve given Kyle a lot of strength to deal with her own problems in her marriage to Mauricio,” the insider told Life & Style in July, adding, “[Kyle and Mauricio] care deeply for each other. They want to work on their relationship, but they need to work on themselves first.”

Kyle and Morgan’s oncamera tattoo wasn’t the first time they bonded over permanent ink. Shortly after embarking on a close friendship, the reality star and country artist got matching heart tattoos on their wrists in August 2022. Their bold ink caught the eyes of fans, which quickly led to dating rumors between the pair. However, Kyle revealed that she and Morgan were “very good friends.”

“[Morgan’s] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with,” Kyle told Page Six on July 8, 2023, noting that she also has a matching tattoo with RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp.

While Kyle’s friendship with Morgan was rapidly progressing, her marriage with Mauricio, 53, was struggling. On July 3, news broke that the couple split after 27 years of marriage. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl’s Trip star addressed the reports the following day, stating that” claims regarding divorcing” were “untrue.”

The following month, Kyle appeared as Morgan’s onscreen lover for her music video “Fall in Love With Me.” During a behind-the-scenes video interview, the Virginia native teased they wanted to “poke fun” and “troll the trolls” amid dating rumors.

“Well, if they’re gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about,” Kyle said in the August video.

The besties have since been spending quality time together in Paris and Kyle is still separated from Mauricio as of publication. That being said, there’s hope that the Hollywood couple could reconcile.

“We’ve had 26 amazing years, but we’ve had a really tough year. I think that happens. We’re not ready to throw in the towel yet,” Mauricio told TMZ on September 29, making it clear that he and Kyle are “not talking about divorce.”

“We’re trying to deal with it, but … it’s really difficult particularly when everyone has an opinion. … I really just ask the public to understand that we really are humans, that we really do have emotions … and we love each other more than anything in the world.”

The Dancing With the Stars contestant even addressed his wife’s relationship with Morgan, admitting that he has “no doubt” that Kyle “has not slept or cheated with” the “Take Me Away” singer.