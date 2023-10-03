Mauricio Umansky is setting the record straight on wife Kyle Richards’ friendship and rumored romance with country singer Morgan Wade, denying speculation that the two slept together.

Speaking to TMZ outside his Dancing With the Stars rehearsal on September 29, Mauricio, 53, said that he has “no doubt” that Kyle, 54, “has not slept or cheated with” Morgan, 28.

“They are really great friends, they are filming stuff together,” he said, referring to the documentary Kyle is producing about Morgan’s life. “They’re doing things together. They are not in a relationship.”

Mauricio, Kyle and Morgan have been making headlines ever since People reported on July 3 that Mauricio and Kyle had been “separated for a while.” A source told the publication, “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Almost immediately, fans began to speculate about what happened between the couple. Like with many celebrity breakups, cheating rumors swirled and landed on Morgan, who has been best friends with Kyle since February 2022. The two had become practically inseparable, taking trips to Italy, Mexico and Colorado together, accompanying each other at events and getting matching tattoos. Fans wondered if Morgan had something to do with Kyle and Mauricio’s split.

Kyle and Mauricio quickly attempted to quell the speculation with a joint statement to Instagram on July 4. They denied divorce rumors but admitted to having “a rough year” in their marriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple also denied that there had been any “wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” the statement continued.

Despite their pleas, fans continued to gossip about a potential romance between Kyle and Morgan. While the pals denied that they were more than friends — and poked fun at the thought with their “Fall in Love with Me” music video — they fueled the rumors by reportedly looking cozy together during a trip to Paris in September. Kyle shot down theories about the trip being a romantic getaway during an Amazon Live on September 22. She insisted it was only a “fun girls’ trip” to film Morgan’s documentary.

“I mean, there’s just so many things out there online. I’m like, ‘Why do people just make things up, invent things about the trip?’ They see that there’s a camera there, and they completely ignore that there’s a camera there, act like we were just like – I don’t even know what,” Kyle said. “Can you guys get your act together?”

Meanwhile, Kyle and Mauricio are still separated, as Mauricio confirmed in his chat with TMZ. However, he added that they are “not talking about divorce” and provided hope that they’ll work things out.

“We’ve had 26 amazing years, but we’ve had a really tough year. I think that happens. We’re not ready to throw in the towel yet,” he said. “We’re trying to deal with it, but … it’s really difficult particularly when everyone has an opinion. … I really just ask the public to understand that we really are humans, that we really do have emotions … and we love each other more than anything in the world.”